Lightning strike to blame for overnight fire in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue say a lightning strike started a fire that damaged 80 percent of a house early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of 90th street. A neighbor called 911 after seeing flames from the roof.

When crews arrived, they reported 40-foot flames coming from the house.

There was no one in the house at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.