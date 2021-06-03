Local Listings
Lubbock Chamber Golf Classic scheduled for July 19

The Golf Classic is one of the largest non-profit golf tournaments in Lubbock
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Chamber Golf Classic held at the Rawls Golf Course on Mon., July 19, and sponsorship opportunities are still available for Chamber member businesses.

The Golf Classic, presented by West Texas Land Guys, is one of the largest non-profit golf tournaments in Lubbock, and it is a great way to market and promote your business. Contact the Chamber at (806) 761-7000 to secure your sponsorship and get exposure for your business.

The AM flight will start with registration and breakfast at 6:45 a.m., and tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. The PM flight will kick off with registration and lunch at noon, and tee times will being at 1:30 p.m. There are still a few teams available for each flight, but they will sell out quickly. Reserve your slot by calling Amy Marquez at (806) 761-7000 or by email at Amy.Marquez@lubbockbiz.org.

To learn more or for online team and sponsorship registration visit LubbockChamber.com.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

