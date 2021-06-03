Lubbock Fire Rescue responds to fire at vacant structure in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a vacant house in south Lubbock, Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the fire started just after 2:30 p.m. The house was reported as vacant, no injuries have been reported.

According to LFR, the fire started in the back bedroom. A cause of the fire has not yet been released.

