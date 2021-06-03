Lubbock’s fight against mosquitoes begins

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With temperatures rising and recent rainfall leaving puddles, it’s time to start preparing for those pesky mosquitoes.

Steven Boston, with the City of Lubbock’s Vector Control, says so far, rain events have prevented crews from putting larvicides down in areas like our playa lakes. He says they would’ve been flushed out before they could effectively do their job.

“Now that we are into June, yes, we are going to have a mosquito problem. It’s just a natural aspect of what we’re dealing with,” Boston said.

Vector Control has mosquito traps all across the city and are monitoring where populations are growing, what kinds, and if they’re carrying viruses.

“We’re monitoring those sites so that we can go in there and suppress it, so that the neighborhood doesn’t realistically, even realize what’s happened,” Boston said.

That suppression includes placing larvicides in areas like playa lakes and spraying adulticides where it’s needed the most. Boston says crews will be out targeting problem areas within the next week.

“We’re never going to 100 percent control every mosquito by spraying. If you really truly want to keep your mosquito population down around your own residence, in your own backyard, mow, keep your vegetation down,” Boston said.

Boston says to clean out your gutters, maintain water features and fill in old swimming pools. He says anything that holds stagnant water is a prime breeding site.

“If you have standing water in any type of container, tires, a bucket, or a wheelbarrow or anything that’s in your yard that can hold an inch of water,” Boston said.

Last, but certainly not least, Boston stresses the importance of wearing mosquito repellent. He says it’s not just to keep those mosquitos from bothering you, but to keep you protected from potential viruses.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.