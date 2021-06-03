Red Raiders excited to host cool Lubbock Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raider baseball team will open the Lubbock Regional Friday at 11 a.m. hosting Army. UCLA and North Carolina face off at 6 p.m. Friday.

Ironically the last season there was a postseason in 2019, the Red Raiders also opened in Lubbock facing Army. Tech won that game 11-2.

Tim Tadlock met with the media on Thursday via Zoom and talked about facing Army again. Army is 28-23 and they won the Patriot League Tournament Championship.

“A lot of tough guys on their side, have really good tough at bats, play really good defense. They play the game the right way. They’re an aggressive team. They’ll probably bunt the ball as much as anybody we’ve seen. Very similar to what you saw, some older guys. Very mature group.”

The Red Raiders are coming off back to back 7-2 losses at the Big 12 Championship. Tech is 36-15 overall and 24-5 at home at Dan Law Field. They are ready to make a run.

“They are excited about the opportunity tomorrow. We’ve put last week behind us. We’ve had a good week. They know what’s in front of us. It’s a challenge time of playing baseball no matter what time of year it is. It’s the best time of year for these guys.”

The Lubbock Regional has two teams from the East Coast in Army and North Carolina and a squad from the West Coast in UCLA. Tadlock like the field that will be in Lubbock this weekend.

“Coach Foster and Army do a great job with their group. All these baseball teams have good players. Everybody is excited about postseason baseball. You start taking about different styles within teams. It’s a cool regional to watch. You got a team that’s been a big brand on the West Coast, big brand on the East Coast and then you got Army. Their guys probably don’t care who they’re playing. Memorial Day was Monday. First thing we probably should’ve all done is thank them for what they do for our Country.”

Texas Tech is hosting a Regional for the 5th straight tournament.

If they win the Regional, as the 8th seed, Tech would host the Super Regional. Big Baseball at the Law this weekend.

“It’s really preparing our team more so than about who we are playing and trying to play the game the right way on our side of it. Whoever they put in front of us, we’re going to embrace that opportunity to go play them. There are no gimmies. You have to earn the right to win. It’s cool to see these guys. We are going to try to put on a good Regional. It looks good on paper.”

The stage is set. 11 a.m. first pitch on Friday to get regionals underway! Posted by TTU Baseball on Thursday, June 3, 2021

