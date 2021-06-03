Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Report reveals driver inhaled nitrous oxide, blacked out before crashing into police vehicle

One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and...
One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and Indiana Ave.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police report has revealed what may have caused a crash involving a Lubbock Police pickup truck and another vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Two police officers were inside the LPD pickup headed northbound on Indiana Ave. near 91st Street when a person driving a Chevrolet Spark southbound crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into the truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The two police officers in the pickup were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

While at the hospital, an investigator talked to the driver of the Chevrolet about the crash. The report says he was driving and “blacked out.” He did not remember being involved in a crash.

He told the officer he did not have anything to drink but when asked if he used any narcotics that day, he said “just nitrous.”

He said he used about three canisters of nitrous oxide about 15-20 minutes before the crash. He said he used it in his vehicle while was parked somewhere, but not while driving.

Police say this is commonly referred to as whippets, which causes the individual to experience symptoms of intoxication.

Investigators on the scene reported to have found numerous “nitro whip” cartridges that were used and unused in the suspect’s vehicle. A “whip it” device was also found in the car.

There were no arrests in this case. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time. It is also not known if he is still in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and...
Three injured in crash involving police vehicle, Indiana Ave. blocked at 91st
Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President admits to possession of child pornography in plea agreement
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
planned parenthood lubbock
City of Lubbock ‘pleased’ after Planned Parenthood lawsuit dismissed
(Source: Law offices of Robert A. Ball)
Woman resolves $125 million lawsuit against Weather Channel for storm chaser crash

Latest News

Crews are working to put out a fire in West Lubbock County, northwest of Wolfforth
Fire crews working to put out fire in West Lubbock County
City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon...
City leaders’ questions addressed about American Rescue Plan funding
Texas Tech Red Raiders will open the Lubbock Regional Friday at 11 a.m. at Dan Law Field
Red Raiders excited to host cool Lubbock Regional
The Lubbock Police Department released its 2020 crime report on June 2. It showed an increase...
Domestic issues spur rise in 2020 homicides