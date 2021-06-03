Report reveals driver inhaled nitrous oxide, blacked out before crashing into police vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police report has revealed what may have caused a crash involving a Lubbock Police pickup truck and another vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Two police officers were inside the LPD pickup headed northbound on Indiana Ave. near 91st Street when a person driving a Chevrolet Spark southbound crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into the truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The two police officers in the pickup were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

While at the hospital, an investigator talked to the driver of the Chevrolet about the crash. The report says he was driving and “blacked out.” He did not remember being involved in a crash.

He told the officer he did not have anything to drink but when asked if he used any narcotics that day, he said “just nitrous.”

He said he used about three canisters of nitrous oxide about 15-20 minutes before the crash. He said he used it in his vehicle while was parked somewhere, but not while driving.

Police say this is commonly referred to as whippets, which causes the individual to experience symptoms of intoxication.

Investigators on the scene reported to have found numerous “nitro whip” cartridges that were used and unused in the suspect’s vehicle. A “whip it” device was also found in the car.

There were no arrests in this case. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time. It is also not known if he is still in the hospital.

