Ropes senior one of five Texas students to receive FFA award

Randen Reep of Ropes FFA
Randen Reep of Ropes FFA
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In May, the Texas FFA Foundation celebrated its graduating senior members with congratulatory certifications and five $1,000 awards to recognize their hard work and accomplishments during an unprecedented school year.

“When you are proud of something, you want to share it,” said Aaron Alejandro, executive director of the Texas FFA Foundation. “We are proud of our graduating seniors and the grit they showed to navigate one of the toughest years to be a student. We honor their resiliency and know it will be a core value which will serve them well for many years to come.  We are honored to select five Texas FFA members to receive a $1,000 award.”

Parents were encouraged to submit an online nomination for their students, more than 1,000 were received and all students were awarded a congratulatory certification. The five award winners are:

  • Lane Hill of Commerce FFA
  • Jodi Lynn Hoke of Huntsville FFA
  • Kayli Kennedy of Pleasanton FFA
  • Logan Purdum of Navarro FFA
  • Randen Reep of Ropes FFA

“It goes without saying that this past year has been extremely challenging for students across the board,” said Austin Large, executive director of the Texas FFA Association. “On average, Texas FFA has between 25,000-30,000 senior members and many of the activities they were looking forward to were unavailable to them this year. The Texas FFA Foundation’s decision to honor our students during their last year of high school was a wonderful token of appreciation.”

Initially, the Foundation planned to award one graduating senior with a $1,000 award, but due to the overwhelming number of nominations submitted, the board decided to increase the gifting to five members.

“It has been an honor to serve as the Texas FFA State President over this past year,” said Blake Mills. “I am incredibly proud of our association and the seniors that act as leaders within their own chapters on a daily basis. Each and every graduating member deserves recognition and appreciation for persevering throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Congratulations to you all.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by The Texas FFA Association.

