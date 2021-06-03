Shifting to a drier and warmer pattern

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD viewing area and West Texas in general will be trending drier and warmer through the weekend. Our rain chances do not, however, drop to zero. And temperatures will not quite reach levels average for early June.

Overnight a complex of thunderstorms and showers moved southeast across the South Plains. Some heavy rainfall was recorded. I’ll add rain totals to this post later this morning. Please check back!

A mix of clouds and sunshine today with a very humid and very warm afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be light, except for strong gusts which may be generated by a storm.

The storm potential is low today, but spotty storms are possible over roughly the eastern half of the viewing area. An isolated storm or two may pop up elsewhere late this afternoon and linger until about sunset.

I’m not finished! More to come a little later.

