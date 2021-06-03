Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Shifting to a drier and warmer pattern

By Steve Divine
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD viewing area and West Texas in general will be trending drier and warmer through the weekend. Our rain chances do not, however, drop to zero. And temperatures will not quite reach levels average for early June.

Overnight a complex of thunderstorms and showers moved southeast across the South Plains. Some heavy rainfall was recorded. I’ll add rain totals to this post later this morning. Please check back!

A mix of clouds and sunshine today with a very humid and very warm afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be light, except for strong gusts which may be generated by a storm.

The storm potential is low today, but spotty storms are possible over roughly the eastern half of the viewing area. An isolated storm or two may pop up elsewhere late this afternoon and linger until about sunset.

I’m not finished! More to come a little later.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and...
Three injured in crash involving police vehicle, Indiana Ave. blocked at 91st
Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President admits to possession of child pornography in plea agreement
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
planned parenthood lubbock
City of Lubbock ‘pleased’ after Planned Parenthood lawsuit dismissed
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car

Latest News

UPDATE 8:30 P.M.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cochran and Yoakum counties...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for South Plains counties
KCBD News at 10 forecast 06/02/2021
KCBD News at 10 forecast 06/02/2021
KCBD News at 6 forecast 06/02/2021
KCBD News at 6 forecast 06/02/2021
KCBD Daybreak Today - June 3
KCBD Daybreak Today - June 3