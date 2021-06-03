Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Woman resolves $125 million lawsuit against Weather Channel for storm chaser crash

(Source: Law offices of Robert A. Ball)
(Source: Law offices of Robert A. Ball)
By Brad Burt
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The mother of a 25-year-old storm chaser killed with two others in a 2017 crash while chasing a tornado has filed to dismiss her lawsuit against the Weather Channel.

On March 28, 2017, Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25, of Peoria, Arizona; Kelley Gene Williamson, 57, of Cassville, Missouri; and Randall Delane Yarnall, 55, also of Cassville, were killed in a crash between a Suburban and a Jeep on FM 2794 at FM 1081, just west of Spur.

While the Department of Public Safety stated the crash was not weather related, DPS did report that all three victims were storm chasers responding to tornadic activity.

According to DPS, a black suburban driven by Williamson, with Yarnall as a passenger; was traveling northbound on FM 1081, when they disregarded a stop sign and collided with a black Jeep driven by Jaeger, traveling westbound on FM 2794.

Two years later, Jaeger’s mother filed a lawsuit against The Weather Channel in Federal District Court, seeking $125 million in damages, claiming Williamson and Yarnall habitually ran stop signs, traffic lights and violated other basic traffic safety laws, in attempts to obtain video footage for their show, TWC’s “Storm Wranglers,” and for TWC’s weather programming.

MORE DETAILS: Mother sues Weather Channel for $125 Million after deadly 2017 crash

On Wednesday, June 2, a motion to dismiss was filed by the mother, saying she had resolved all claims against The Weather Channel.

The motion to dismiss was filed “with prejudice,” meaning another lawsuit cannot be filed by this plaintiff on the same grounds.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President admits to possession of child pornography in plea agreement
Parkway Drive fatal crash
1 dead after Monday afternoon crash in East Lubbock
Two people are now in serious condition after a crash that left a 14-year-old dead Friday night.
14-year-old killed in Friday night crash, 2 others in serious condition
One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and...
Three injured in crash involving police vehicle, Indiana Ave. blocked at 91st
planned parenthood lubbock
City of Lubbock ‘pleased’ after Planned Parenthood lawsuit dismissed

Latest News

Consider This
Consider This: YOUR feedback on Lubbock Crime
senior box
South Plains Food Bank at risk of losing Senior Box funding, due to decrease in demand
The P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock celebrates one year of operations.
Lubbock low cost spay/neuter clinic performs 4,300 surgeries in first year
Lubbock Police release their 2020 annual report
Lubbock Police release 2020 annual report: Homicides up 105% from 2019