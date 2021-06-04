City proposes project to widen 114th St. between Quaker & Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock and TxDOT are proposing to widen 114th Street between Quaker and Indiana.

This stretch of road in South Lubbock is only two lanes. That can lead to some heavy traffic, especially with new additions in the area like HEB. The City wants to alleviate some of that by widening it to five lanes.

“It’s imperative that we widen 114th Street to accommodate the growth that we are experiencing out here,” Mayor Pro Tem, Steve Massengale said.

Along with widening the road, the project would include drainage improvement and streetlights. It includes a pedestrian sidewalk on the north side of 114th St., and a wider shared use path along the south for bicyclists, pedestrians, wheelchair users, joggers, and more.

“It will provide for safe vehicular traffic, and not only safe vehicular traffic, but pedestrian and bicycle traffic as well,” Massengale said.

The City needs additional right of way to move forward with the project.

“Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2022 and to be completed by the fall of 2023,” project manager Chris Bosco said.

You can watch the presentation on the City’s website or TxDOT’s website.

The City wants your input on the design.

You can submit written comments on the project to Kevin Morris on or before Friday, June 18.

Email: Kevin.Morris@freese.com

Mail: Kevin Morris, P.E.

Freese & Nichols

1500 Broadway St., Suite 1150

Lubbock, TX 79401

