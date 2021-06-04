Local Listings
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black to perform at Buddy Holly Hall in November

Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black is hitting the road with the Mrs. Lisa Hartman Black and are making a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black is hitting the road with the Mrs. Lisa Hartman Black and are making a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at$35.50 plus applicable taxes and fees and go on-sale Friday, June 11th at 10:00 AM and available at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock (open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.), by calling ETIX at1-800-514-3849x1, and online at buddyhollyhall.com.

Clint and Lisa Experience pre-show packages are also available online at buddyhollyhall.com.

About Clint Black

It has been three decades since the release of Clint Black’s groundbreaking debut album, Killin’ Time. The genre altering record cemented the Country music icon as one of the truest traditionalists in the game and his widespread influence can still be felt in the works of artists today. Now, the seemingly unstoppable legend is heading out on tour with Lisa Hartman Black. Having earned 22 #1 career singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards (U.S. and Canada), a Grammy Award, numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards, Clint Black has had one of the most storied careers in modern music. The Houston raised musician has certainly come a long way from the Texas nightclub circuit where he first began. In his latest effort, Out of Sane, Clint Black continues to hold firm in making great music that doesn’t fit a mold or conform to current popularity.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

