Clovis police arrest man for sexually penetrating a minor

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has been charged with multiple felonies for sexually penetrating a minor.

On Saturday, May 29, at approximately 4:49 p.m., Clovis police were dispatched near Ashford Street to s report of a criminal sexual penetration of a minor.

Officers of the Clovis Police Department were informed by the 13-year-old girl, that she had met a man on social media by the name of Antonio.

She met with him in person on the evening of May 23, and the 21-year-old man took her to a home across the street from the police department, which is where the incident happened.

Clovis Police Officers were able to locate a possible suspect through social media and during the investigation, the suspect was identified as Antonio Cardenas.

Cardenas was employed at the City of Clovis as an Animal Control Officer.

The case was assigned to an investigator of the Clovis Police Department and the case was reviewed by the Ninth Judicial District Attorneys Office and charges were filed for the arrest of Antonio Cardenas.

Antonio Cardenas was charged with, Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor with Force, a 2nd Degree Felony; Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor, a 4th Degree Felony; and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, a 4th degree Felony.

Cardenas was transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center for processing and detention.

The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by Clovis Police Department Special Operations unit.

