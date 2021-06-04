Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

COVID-19 spurs shutdown of ‘Mission Impossible’ set

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Paramount Pictures on Thursday temporarily shut down production on the British set of Tom Cruise’s seventh “Mission: Impossible” film after someone tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have temporarily halted production on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing,” a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. “We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The company provided no further details.

In December, Cruise launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the “Mission: Impossible” set, after he reportedly spotted two crew members violating social distancing rules. In audio released by the Sun tabloid, Cruise can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired.

The film, which paused production for months early last year along with the rest of the film industry when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire started in the 6000 block of FM 2378, not far from West 50th Street.
Fire crews working to put out fire in West Lubbock County
One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and...
Report reveals driver inhaled nitrous oxide, blacked out before crashing into police vehicle
(Source: Law offices of Robert A. Ball)
Woman resolves $125 million lawsuit against Weather Channel for storm chaser crash
The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $3.3 million. It weighed more than 182...
DPS finds 182 pounds of cocaine after traffic crash in South Texas
Lightning is to blame for a fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street on June 3, 2021.
Lightning strike to blame for overnight fire in Southwest Lubbock

Latest News

Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
Horrific details into death of child in Texas
Bipartisan negotiations intensify on Biden's infrastructure package.
House Democrats unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks
Several former Navy pilots describe their encounters with UFOs.
AP sources: US report makes no definitive finding about UFOs
Someone tested positive for coronavirus on the "Mission Impossible" set in England, shutting...
'Avengers Campus' opens, 'Mission: Impossible 7' halts filming