Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Tech plays Army in regional tournament, input needed on widening project, U.S. passes 600,000 COVID deaths
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
On Daybreak Today,

The Lubbock NCAA Regional Tournament starts this morning at Texas Tech.

What will the weather be like today?

The Texas Department of Transportation and the City of Lubbock are asking for the public’s input on a 114th Street project.

The former White House counsel Don McGhan will testify on Capitol Hill today.

The U.S. Justice Department is now using terrorism protocols to coordinate its investigation into ransomware attacks.

The U.S. has surpassed 600,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines.

