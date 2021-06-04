Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

The Lubbock NCAA Regional Tournament starts this morning at Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders will host Army at 11 a.m.

UCLA and North Carolina will play at 6 p.m.

Get a preview of this weekend here: Red Raiders excited to host cool Lubbock Regional

What will the weather be like today?

The Texas Department of Transportation and the City of Lubbock are asking for the public’s input on a 114th Street project.

The city plans to widen the street to five lanes between Indiana and Quaker.

Those interested have until June 18 to submit comments by letter or email.

Here are the details: City proposes project to widen 114th St. between Quaker & Indiana

The former White House counsel Don McGhan will testify on Capitol Hill today.

He is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee.

Lawmakers will ask him about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Get the latest here: After 2-year battle, House panel to interview Trump counsel

The U.S. Justice Department is now using terrorism protocols to coordinate its investigation into ransomware attacks.

The agency called the attacks an urgent threat to the U.S.’s interest.

Ransomware attacks have disrupted a major fuel pipeline and one of the world’s largest meat-processing companies in recent weeks.

Read more from Reuters here: Exclusive: U.S. to give ransomware hacks similar priority as terrorism

The U.S. has surpassed 600,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The global COVID death toll is more than 3 million people.

The good news is vaccinations have helped to lower cases in the U.S. to the lowest levels since March of 2020.

Get more details here from NBC News: Covid has claimed more than 600,000 lives in United States

