DPS: Medical emergency caused rollover on Slaton Hwy.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a rollover on the Slaton Hwy. Friday morning.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. in the Eastbound lanes of Hwy. 84 near FM 835.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say the driver had a medical emergency, drove off of the roadway and hit the cable barriers and the vehicle flipped.

The driver was not injured from the crash, but was taken to the hospital to be checked for what caused the medical emergency.

