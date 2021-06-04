Local Listings
DPS: Medical emergency caused rollover on Slaton Hwy.

One was taken to the hospital after a rollover on Hwy 84 on June 4, 2021.
One was taken to the hospital after a rollover on Hwy 84 on June 4, 2021.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a rollover on the Slaton Hwy. Friday morning.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. in the Eastbound lanes of Hwy. 84 near FM 835.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say the driver had a medical emergency, drove off of the roadway and hit the cable barriers and the vehicle flipped.

The driver was not injured from the crash, but was taken to the hospital to be checked for what caused the medical emergency.

