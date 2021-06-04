Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gina

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Gina, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old Labrador who has been at the shelter for about a month.

Staff say she likes to play, but also likes to sit around and chill. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Gina’s adoption fees for Friday, June 4, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lucky.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire started in the 6000 block of FM 2378, not far from West 50th Street.
Fire crews working to put out fire in West Lubbock County
One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and...
Report reveals driver inhaled nitrous oxide, blacked out before crashing into police vehicle
(Source: Law offices of Robert A. Ball)
Woman resolves $125 million lawsuit against Weather Channel for storm chaser crash
The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $3.3 million. It weighed more than 182...
DPS finds 182 pounds of cocaine after traffic crash in South Texas
Lightning is to blame for a fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street on June 3, 2021.
Lightning strike to blame for overnight fire in Southwest Lubbock

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Lucky
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lucky
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Lucky
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Thurs., June 3
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Ursule
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ursule
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Ursule
KCBD Pet of the Day - Wed., June 2