LPD engages with community at ‘Back the Badges’ event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dozens of Lubbock’s finest gathered together at Clapp Park on Thursday, June 4, for a night of community engagement.

During the Lubbock Police Department’s Burgers and Badges event, children gathered and hopped into first-responder vehicles and bounce houses.

KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Senior Photojournalist Andrew Wood was there.

