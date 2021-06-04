LPD engages with community at ‘Back the Badges’ event
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dozens of Lubbock’s finest gathered together at Clapp Park on Thursday, June 4, for a night of community engagement.
During the Lubbock Police Department’s Burgers and Badges event, children gathered and hopped into first-responder vehicles and bounce houses.
KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Senior Photojournalist Andrew Wood was there.
