Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock County Elections Administrator Dorothy Kennedy resigns after nearly 18 years

Dorothy Kennedy, Lubbock County Elections Administrator
Dorothy Kennedy, Lubbock County Elections Administrator(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Elections Administrator, Dorothy Kennedy has submitted her resignation after nearly 18 years in the position.

Kennedy resigned earlier this week. The Lubbock County Elections Commission is expected to officially accept her resignation during next week’s meeting.

After that meeting, the board will begin the process of replacing her. Her last day is scheduled to be June 30, 2021.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish says, “There’s not enough words to express how thankful we are to Dorothy, and the service she has been to Lubbock County. When she took over the elections department, she has now elevated this to really the gold standard when it comes to elections. And not just in Texas, but really all over the United States. Dorothy and the programs and the procedure that she has put in place at Lubbock County have been emulated by counties all over Texas, all over the United States. She is a real jewel and of course her service will be missed. We always want to be in a place where we say, ‘we have left this place better than it was when we got here.’ And that is the legacy of Dorothy Kennedy. She has left Lubbock County in a much better place than it was when she got here. There’s just not enough words to say thank you.”

The position of Elections Administrator is created by Commissioners Court, and the Elections Administrator is appointed by the County Election Commission. The Elections Administrator is the chief county election officer as well as the voter registrar.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and...
Report reveals driver inhaled nitrous oxide, blacked out before crashing into police vehicle
The fire started in the 6000 block of FM 2378, not far from West 50th Street.
Fire crews working to put out fire in West Lubbock County
(Source: Law offices of Robert A. Ball)
Woman resolves $125 million lawsuit against Weather Channel for storm chaser crash
The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $3.3 million. It weighed more than 182...
DPS finds 182 pounds of cocaine after traffic crash in South Texas
Lightning is to blame for a fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street on June 3, 2021.
Lightning strike to blame for overnight fire in Southwest Lubbock

Latest News

One was taken to the hospital after a rollover on Hwy 84 on June 4, 2021.
DPS: Medical emergency caused rollover on Slaton Hwy.
Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black is hitting the road with the Mrs. Lisa Hartman ...
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black to perform at Buddy Holly Hall in November
Joshua Kelley
Sheriff’s Office: Naked man found trespassing in RV after ‘riding a broom’
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., June 4
Weekend warm up and storm outlook