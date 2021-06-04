Lubbock County Elections Administrator Dorothy Kennedy resigns after nearly 18 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Elections Administrator, Dorothy Kennedy has submitted her resignation after nearly 18 years in the position.

Kennedy resigned earlier this week. The Lubbock County Elections Commission is expected to officially accept her resignation during next week’s meeting.

After that meeting, the board will begin the process of replacing her. Her last day is scheduled to be June 30, 2021.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish says, “There’s not enough words to express how thankful we are to Dorothy, and the service she has been to Lubbock County. When she took over the elections department, she has now elevated this to really the gold standard when it comes to elections. And not just in Texas, but really all over the United States. Dorothy and the programs and the procedure that she has put in place at Lubbock County have been emulated by counties all over Texas, all over the United States. She is a real jewel and of course her service will be missed. We always want to be in a place where we say, ‘we have left this place better than it was when we got here.’ And that is the legacy of Dorothy Kennedy. She has left Lubbock County in a much better place than it was when she got here. There’s just not enough words to say thank you.”

The position of Elections Administrator is created by Commissioners Court, and the Elections Administrator is appointed by the County Election Commission. The Elections Administrator is the chief county election officer as well as the voter registrar.

