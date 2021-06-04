Moonlight Musicals ‘The Sound of Music’ beginning June 10
Published: Jun. 4, 2021
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals announces its 2021 Summer Season of productions titled Finding Family. The season includes The Sound of Music, by Rodgers and Hammerstein, June 10-26; Honk! Jr., by Anthony Drewe, July 8-17; In the Heights, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, August 5-21.
From the hills of Austria to the streets of New York City, Moonlight Musicals invites you to become part of their family. Every story told emphasizes the undeniable bonds that family brings and how it shapes our lives. Have your family join their family and enjoy a safe production at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre located in Mackenzie Park.
