

New Deal Baseball is heading to State(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - In a winner take all game 3 of the 2A Regional Finals, New Deal rolled past Anson 10-2 Friday in Seminole to punch their ticket to the State Tournament.

New Deal scored six runs in the sixth to break the game open.

The Lions will advance to the 2A State Tournament and play Wednesday in Round Rock.

New Deal beat Anson 5-3 in 8 innings in Game 1 Thursday, but lost Game 2 5-2 to set up today’s massive matchup. Congrats to Coach Jason Ybarra and the Lions.

