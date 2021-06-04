Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pentagon to release new report on UFO sightings

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - You’ve probably seen the videos of mysterious UFOs encountered by U.S. Navy pilots.

Now for the first time, the Pentagon is expected to weigh in on the sightings in a new report.

A number of sources familiar with the report say the military will not confirm or deny the sightings were evidence of alien activity.

In the report, officials are also expected to say they can’t rule out the possibility that the UFOs were new high-tech aircraft belonging to China or Russia.

The upcoming report is unlikely to satisfy those who support what’s known as “disclosure,” or the government release of definitive evidence of contact by extraterrestrial life.

The new report is expected to be delivered to Congress later this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire started in the 6000 block of FM 2378, not far from West 50th Street.
Fire crews working to put out fire in West Lubbock County
One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and...
Report reveals driver inhaled nitrous oxide, blacked out before crashing into police vehicle
(Source: Law offices of Robert A. Ball)
Woman resolves $125 million lawsuit against Weather Channel for storm chaser crash
The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $3.3 million. It weighed more than 182...
DPS finds 182 pounds of cocaine after traffic crash in South Texas
Lightning is to blame for a fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street on June 3, 2021.
Lightning strike to blame for overnight fire in Southwest Lubbock

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., June 4
Weekend warm up and storm outlook
Bipartisan negotiations intensify on Biden's infrastructure package.
House Democrats unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks
Coleen Piteo, director of marketing at Yours Truly restaurant, puts out a sign for hiring,...
US adds 559,000 jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
US taps groups to pick asylum-seekers to allow into country