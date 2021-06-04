Plainview man admits to stealing 15 head of cattle

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A 25-year-old Plainview man has been indicted by a Hale County grand jury on a charge of cattle theft.

Rick Dillon Criswell was fired from his employer and on the next day he called his former boss to confess he’d stolen 15 head of the man’s cattle during his time on the job. He said the yearlings weighed 300-500 pounds and were taken three at a time.

According to a news release, “The victim reached out to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Dean Bohannon on April 7. Bohannon worked with fellow Special Ranger Harold Dempsey and Hale County Investigator Alvaro Gonzalez to investigate. The three were able to build a case against Criswell and turned it over the Hale County District Attorney Wally Hatch.”

The case was presented on May 27 to the grand jury and Criswell was indicted.

Bohannon said cases like this are a good reminder to know who you’re hiring — and to monitor their work closely.

“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “But not everyone you meet can be trusted.”

