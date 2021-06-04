Red Raiders top Army in Lubbock Regional Opener
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hitting three home runs, the Red Raiders knocked off Army 6-3 in the Lubbock Regional opener Friday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park.
Down 1-0 in the second, Parker Kelly hit an RBI double to tie the game at 1.
With Army up 2-1 in the third, Cal Conley hit a two run homer to right to put Tech on top 3-2.
Braxton Fulford added a two run home run in the 4th to stretch the lead to 5-2.
In the fifth, Conley got his second home run, a solo shot to make it 6-2
Tech starting pitcher Chase Hampton went six innings allowing seven hits, two runs, one earned with seven strikeouts.
The Red Raiders will now play the UCLA/North Carolina winner at 8pm Central Time Saturday night at Dan Law Field.
