TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving rolled crane truck stops traffic on Marsha Sharp Freeway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash that stopped traffic on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Milwaukee Avenue and left one person injured, Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash around 5:19 p.m. According to officials, a crane truck was eastbound on the freeway and rolled over.

One person was reported with moderate injuries.

Traffic has slowed to a stop at the scene, please avoid the area at this time.

