TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving rolled crane truck stops traffic on Marsha Sharp Freeway
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash that stopped traffic on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Milwaukee Avenue and left one person injured, Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the crash around 5:19 p.m. According to officials, a crane truck was eastbound on the freeway and rolled over.
One person was reported with moderate injuries.
Traffic has slowed to a stop at the scene, please avoid the area at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.