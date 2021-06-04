Warm with mostly sunny skies through Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It looks like we are headed for a ‘normal’ weekend of temperatures, maybe slightly below normal, but otherwise, very much like early summer.

Skies will be mostly sunny and the afternoon temperatures will move into the low to mid 80s for most of the South Plains through Monday.

Chances of rain will be low, although an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out.

Nice would be the way to describe the upcoming weekend in west Texas.

Looking ahead to next week, the afternoon temps will climb to the low to mid 90s. We may have some of the highest temperatures of the season this coming week.

If humidity levels remain higher than normal it will feel more like the Dallas to San Antonio.

There will remain a chance of isolated storms each afternoon and evening for all of the South Plains through next week.

