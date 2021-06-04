Weekend warm up and storm outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All week long drier and warmer weather has been in our forecast for this weekend. It’s still on track. Even with the warmup, it’s likely we won’t be back to near-average highs until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

A storm, or rain, at your location is unlikely through Sunday afternoon. The most likely area to see a storm or two late today will be the southeastern KCBD viewing area. The area near Guthrie, Snyder, and Gail. Even there, however, the storm/rain chance is slim.

Sunday evening, however, it’s possible storms may drift from the northern New Mexico area into the South Plains. These will bring a low-end risk of severe weather Sunday evening and Sunday night. Threats may include large hail, strong wind gusts, and flooding downpours.

A slight chance of storms and rain will linger through Monday.

The current Drought Monitor and area lake levels can be found on my Facebook page Steve Divine KCBD. Both were posted Thursday morning so you may need to scroll down a bit.

While are rain chances will be lower, temperatures will be higher. Lows will gradually rise from the upper 50s this morning to the mid-60s by mid-week. Highs will gradually rise from around 81 degrees this afternoon to near 90 degrees by mid-week.

For an hour-by-hour breakdown for today and tomorrow, and a day-by-day breakdown for the next ten days, see the forecast section here on our Weather Page. By the way, you will find the same information in our KCBD Weather App for your mobile device. It is free to download from your app or play store.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.