Police identify 2 young men found dead in Heritage Apartments pool

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have identified the two men found dead in an apartment pool Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., officers were called to the Heritage Apartments in north Lubbock to check on someone who may have been dead in the pool area.

Officers found Luis Donaldo Trinidad-Perez, 19, and Eliseo Alfaro-Trinidad, 20, both dead.

Investigators have not released any additional information at this time. The case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.

