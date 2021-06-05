Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Highway cameras show driver plunge off overpass

By WISN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Newly released videos show how lucky a Wisconsin woman is to be alive after her car plunged off a highway overpass back in February.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras captured the accident and bodycamera video showed deputies arriving to the scene.

The car was severely damaged, but the driver was conscious.

The driver could not answer how she got there, but said that she was “really bad with directions.”

“I put everything in my phone and I follow the directions,” she said.

According to the report, the driver called her boyfriend instead of 911 and waited more than an hour and a half before a passerby noticed the car and called it in.

“All I saw was a car off to my left there and in like, pieces, and I just wanted to make sure it was someone that had already been taken care of,” the 911 caller said.

As paramedics treated the driver, deputies tried to figure out how she got there.

The driver suffered only minor injuries, but was charged with drunken driving and will be due back in court next week.

She says that she is not pleading guilty.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has moderate injuries, two others have minor injuries after a crash at 91st and...
Report reveals driver inhaled nitrous oxide, blacked out before crashing into police vehicle
The fire started in the 6000 block of FM 2378, not far from West 50th Street.
Fire crews working to put out fire in West Lubbock County
Dorothy Kennedy, Lubbock County Elections Administrator
Lubbock County Elections Administrator Dorothy Kennedy resigns after nearly 18 years
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say
The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $3.3 million. It weighed more than 182...
DPS finds 182 pounds of cocaine after traffic crash in South Texas

Latest News

In this March 15, 2020 file photo Gun store patrons wait in line, in Burbank, Calif.
US judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons
The former Texas congressman visits the Hub City on his second stop of a state-wide tour.
Beto O’Rourke advocates for voting rights in Lubbock
Highway cameras show the moment a driver plunged off a highway overpass in Wisconsin.
Highway cameras show driver plunge off overpass
The airline says the unruly passenger was on Flight 386 when he made the attempt on the locked...
LA-to-Nashville flight passengers detain man who tried to breach cockpit