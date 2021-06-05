Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Justice Dept. says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times...
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building in New York. The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times journalists as part of a leak investigation, the newspaper said Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Saturday that it no longer will secretly obtain reporters’ records during leak investigations, a policy shift that abandons a practice decried by media freedom groups.

The reversal follows a pledge last month by President Joe Biden, who had said it was “simply, simply wrong” to seize journalists’ records and that his Justice Department would halt the practice.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say
Dorothy Kennedy, Lubbock County Elections Administrator
Lubbock County Elections Administrator Dorothy Kennedy resigns after nearly 18 years
One was taken to the hospital after a rollover on Hwy 84 on June 4, 2021.
DPS: Medical emergency caused rollover on Slaton Hwy.
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association
Plainview man admits to stealing 15 head of cattle
Texas Republican Party Chair Allen West spoke to a crowd protesting Gov. Greg Abbott’s pandemic...
Allen West resigns as chair of Texas Republican Party, says he’s mulling statewide run

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, A man walks out of a Marc's Store in Mayfield...
US economy: Plenty of growth, not enough workers or supplies
Negotiations continue on President Biden's $1 trillion dollar infrastructure deal. (Source: CNN...
Infrastructure bill faces make-or-break moment
KCBD DaybreaK Weather 06/05/2021
Lower chances for showers over the weekend
From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe,...
G-7 back steps to deter tax dodging by multinational firms