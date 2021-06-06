Local Listings
3 injured in officer-involved crash at 19th St. and Quaker Ave.

By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Unit responded to an officer-involved crash around 12:29 a.m. June 6 in the 4300 block of 19th Street.

A Chevrolet Malibu occupied by three juveniles was traveling northbound in the 1900 block of Quaker Avenue, while an officer in a marked police vehicle was traveling eastbound in the 4400 block of 19th Street.

The officer had the emergency lights and sirens activated while responding to a call. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Malibu was transported by EMS to Covenant Medical Center for minor injuries, and the two passengers were transported by EMS to University Medical Center for minor injuries. The officer was not injured.

The investigation is on-going.

