Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Olton, Hart, Earth, Dimmitt, Arney through 10:15 p.m.
Latest updates from the National Weather Service:
=====
=====
=====
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As skies clear this morning, expect a fairly pleasant day with temperatures approaching the mid 80s across the region. This is technically still below average for this time of year, but don’t worry. Things are really going to heat up next week.
Before we get there though, we’ll see a chance for some isolated storms tonight. The chance of them becoming severe is pretty low. A stray storm could become strong though. Expect about 20% of the area to see rain late this evening, and similarly for late Monday evening.
Now as we move into the rest of the week, expect temperatures to climb into the upper 90s fairly quickly. Several places will likely even reach near 100° a day or two this week. Sunny skies with a very low chance of rain is expected most of next week. Quite a departure overall from where we’ve been the last several weeks.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.