Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, others hurt in shooting at Florida graduation party

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police say three people are dead and at least five others are injured following a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami area.

Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez told news outlets Sunday that one of those killed was a state corrections officer.

Ramirez said the party at a strip mall was ending when one or more vehicles “pulled up and began to fire into the crowd.”

The identities of those killed and wounded were not immediately released Sunday.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the suburb of Kendall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are on the scene at the Heritage Apartments, 2902 3rd Place, where two people...
Police identify 2 young men found dead in Heritage Apartments pool
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in officer-involved crash at 19th St. and Quaker Ave.
Texas Tech is battling North Carolina Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders in Regional driver’s seat, top UNC 7-2
Texas Tech is battling UCLA Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders knock off UCLA 8-2 to advance to Super Regional
KCBD Sunday morning weather 06/06/2021
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Olton, Hart, Earth, Dimmitt, Arney through 10:15 p.m.

Latest News

Teen killed in Garza County crash Sunday evening
Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his...
2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old boy
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Army 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, center, and Capt. Kristen...
High court won’t review men-only draft registration law
In an Instagram post early Monday, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing...
Jeff Bezos is going into space with his brother
Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships,...
Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title