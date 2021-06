SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Clifton Shaw beat John Gatica 62% to 38% in unofficial results for the Slaton Mayoral Race runoff, while Valarie Cubit beat Frankie Cisneros 52% to 48% in the runoff for Slaton City Commissioner, Ward 4.

Shaw secured 426 total votes while Gatica got 262. Cubit got 65 votes to Cisneros 59.

