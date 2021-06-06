Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Red Raiders in Regional driver’s seat, top UNC 7-2

Texas Tech is battling North Carolina Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Texas Tech is battling North Carolina Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a huge Lubbock Regional Winner’s Bracket game, the Red Raiders knocked off North Carolina 7-2 Saturday night. Texas Tech is now in the driver’s seat as the only remaining undefeated team in the Double Elimination format.

Jace Jung started things off, hitting a massive two-run home run in the first. It was his 21st homer of the season.

Tied 2-2 in the 5th, Braxton Fulford’s double scored Dru Baker to give the Red Raiders a 3-2 lead.

For those wondering about that 6th Inning call, here’s the official NCAA Statement Game situation: Bottom of 6th...

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Saturday, June 5, 2021

Kurt Wilson’s solo shot in the 7th put Tech up 4-2.

Tech added three more in the 8th, including two on a Wilson single.

Texas Tech’s starting pitcher Patrick Monteverde went 5.1 innings giving up two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.

Ryan Sublette came in and shut down the Tar Heels throwing 3.2 innings giving up no runs and no hits with eight strikeouts.

Earlier today, UCLA topped Army 13-6 in an elimination game, sending the Black Knights home.

North Carolina now faces UCLA at 2 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game.

The winner would then need to beat Texas Tech twice starting 6 p.m. Sunday night.

The Red Raiders with a win Sunday night would advance to host the Super Regional against the Stanford Regional winner.

A Tech loss in the 6 p.m. game Sunday night and the two teams would play again 3 p.m. Monday to determine the Lubbock Regional winner.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are on the scene at the Heritage Apartments, 2902 3rd Place, where two people...
Police identify 2 young men found dead in Heritage Apartments pool
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in officer-involved crash at 19th St. and Quaker Ave.
Texas Tech is battling UCLA Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders knock off UCLA 8-2 to advance to Super Regional
KCBD Sunday morning weather 06/06/2021
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Olton, Hart, Earth, Dimmitt, Arney through 10:15 p.m.

Latest News

Texas Tech is battling UCLA Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders knock off UCLA 8-2 to advance to Super Regional
Source: KCBD Video
Texas Tech battling North Carolina
TTU vs. Army in Lubbock Regional 2021
Red Raiders top Army in Lubbock Regional Opener
Source: KCBD Video
Red Raiders top Army 6-3