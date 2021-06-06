Red Raiders in Regional driver’s seat, top UNC 7-2

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a huge Lubbock Regional Winner’s Bracket game, the Red Raiders knocked off North Carolina 7-2 Saturday night. Texas Tech is now in the driver’s seat as the only remaining undefeated team in the Double Elimination format.

Jace Jung started things off, hitting a massive two-run home run in the first. It was his 21st homer of the season.

Tied 2-2 in the 5th, Braxton Fulford’s double scored Dru Baker to give the Red Raiders a 3-2 lead.

For those wondering about that 6th Inning call, here’s the official NCAA Statement Game situation: Bottom of 6th... Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Saturday, June 5, 2021

Kurt Wilson’s solo shot in the 7th put Tech up 4-2.

Tech added three more in the 8th, including two on a Wilson single.

Texas Tech’s starting pitcher Patrick Monteverde went 5.1 innings giving up two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.

Ryan Sublette came in and shut down the Tar Heels throwing 3.2 innings giving up no runs and no hits with eight strikeouts.

Earlier today, UCLA topped Army 13-6 in an elimination game, sending the Black Knights home.

North Carolina now faces UCLA at 2 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game.

The winner would then need to beat Texas Tech twice starting 6 p.m. Sunday night.

The Red Raiders with a win Sunday night would advance to host the Super Regional against the Stanford Regional winner.

A Tech loss in the 6 p.m. game Sunday night and the two teams would play again 3 p.m. Monday to determine the Lubbock Regional winner.

