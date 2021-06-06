Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

VP Harris’ plane forced to return due to technical problem

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — A technical problem that involved “no immediate safety issue” forced Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

Air Force Two landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

“I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” she said.

The vice president departed in another plane about an hour and a half later.

Her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told reporters traveling with Harris that shortly after takeoff the crew of the original aircraft noticed that the landing gear was not storing as it should, which could have led to further mechanical issues.

“While there as no immediate safety issue, out of an abundance of caution they returned to JBA where they have all the parts and mechanics they need to fix the issue,” she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are on the scene at the Heritage Apartments, 2902 3rd Place, where two people...
Police identify 2 young men found dead in Heritage Apartments pool
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in officer-involved crash at 19th St. and Quaker Ave.
Texas Tech is battling North Carolina Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders in Regional driver’s seat, top UNC 7-2
Texas Tech is battling UCLA Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders knock off UCLA 8-2 to advance to Super Regional
KCBD Sunday morning weather 06/06/2021
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Olton, Hart, Earth, Dimmitt, Arney through 10:15 p.m.

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
Teen killed in Garza County crash Sunday evening
Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his...
2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old boy
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Army 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, center, and Capt. Kristen...
High court won’t review men-only draft registration law
In an Instagram post early Monday, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing...
Jeff Bezos is going into space with his brother