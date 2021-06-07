Teen killed in Garza County crash Sunday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been confirmed deceased after a fatal crash Sunday evening in Garza County.

Emilia Marie Christensen,17, of Houston, was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock. She was later pronounced deceased at UMC as a result of the injuries sustained during the crash.

Christensen was traveling westbound on US 84, east of Post near milepost 364. Christensen drifted off the roadway onto the center median.

The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll. Christensen’s vehicle came to a final rest in the eastbound lanes of US 84.

According to the police report, Christensen was not wearing a seat belt.

KCBD will provide further updates as information is received.

