Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 9-month-old girl missing in N.Y.

Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months old, was abducted early Monday, the NYPD said. She was last seen...
Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months old, was abducted early Monday, the NYPD said. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie. Police also are searching for Antonio Armstrong, 22.(NYPD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday in New York after police said a 9-month-old girl was abducted in Manhattan.

Mi Angel Gaines is a Black female weighing 19 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie.

Police said she was taken at around 2:50 a.m. on Eighth Avenue. They also are searching for Antonio Armstrong, a 22-year-old Black male about 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a microphone tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with any information can call 212-690-6315 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are on the scene at the Heritage Apartments, 2902 3rd Place, where two people...
Police identify 2 young men found dead in Heritage Apartments pool
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in officer-involved crash at 19th St. and Quaker Ave.
Teen killed in Garza County crash Sunday evening
Texas Tech is battling North Carolina Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders in Regional driver’s seat, top UNC 7-2
Texas Tech is battling UCLA Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders knock off UCLA 8-2 to advance to Super Regional

Latest News

It is a key week for infrastructure talks as President Biden's agenda faces major obstacles in...
Biden agenda in danger of stalling
In an Instagram post early Monday, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing...
Jeff Bezos will blast into space on rocket’s 1st crew flight
Terry McAuliffe takes on Democratic opponents in governor's primary race
Vice President Kamala Harris: "The power of hope, the ability that each of our governments has,...
Harris in Guatemala: Help is on the way
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
US has recovered ransom payment made after pipeline hack