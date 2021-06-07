Local Listings
Another round of severe storms possible Monday evening

The primary threats will continue to be large hail, over 1 inch in size and winds near or above 70 mph with heavy rainfall.
The primary threats will continue to be large hail, over 1 inch in size and winds near or above 70 mph with heavy rainfall.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another round of severe storms possible this evening and late tonight over the South Plains. The primary threats will continue to be large hail, over 1 inch in size and winds near or above 70 mph with heavy rainfall.

Rain chances will be dropping for the remainder of the week as a summer-type high pressure system moves in and causes temperatures to soar to near or above 100 degrees.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny afternoon skies and highs in the mid to upper 90s over the area. With humidity hanging around in the central and eastern areas it will be hot and feel more like central Texas.

While afternoon temps will climb above the century mark from Tuesday through Friday they should fall short, fortunately, of records for the week.

Rain chances may move back to the area over the weekend and it will start to cool down by Saturday into the weekend.

