Community Christian Church Summer Extravaganza to benefit Meals on Wheels

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just in time for this week’s summer temperatures, Community Christian Church will host its Summer Extravaganza Saturday, June 12.

All proceeds will benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Community Christian Church is located at 3417 96th Street. The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gift baskets include baskets for men, women, children, Fourth of July, summer, kitchen fall and some Christmas, plus wreaths for Fourth of July and summer.

The event will also feature a quilt raffle, bake sale, and jams and jellies.

Community Christian Church will still have its Holiday Extravaganza in November.

