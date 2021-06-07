Crash at 50th and Chicago causing traffic delay
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are responding to an accident with injuries at 50th Street and Chicago Ave.
Officers were called to the area around 12:16 p.m. for a crash between a gray Kia pickup and a black Ford pickup.
At this time police say there are two people with minor injuries. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
