Crash at 50th and Chicago causing traffic delay

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are responding to an accident with injuries at 50th Street and Chicago Ave.

Officers were called to the area around 12:16 p.m. for a crash between a gray Kia pickup and a black Ford pickup.

At this time police say there are two people with minor injuries. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

