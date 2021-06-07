Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade

The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants.
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.(WLUC Newsroom)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan care facility brought some cheer into the lives of its residents with a drive thru parade on Monday afternoon. The parade happened at the Iron County Medical Care Facility and Victorian Heights assisted living, both located in Crystal Falls. The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants. Participants decorated their vehicles, made signs, and waved and cheered, bringing cheer and summer joy to the facility.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are on the scene at the Heritage Apartments, 2902 3rd Place, where two people...
Police identify 2 young men found dead in Heritage Apartments pool
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in officer-involved crash at 19th St. and Quaker Ave.
Teen killed in Garza County crash Sunday evening
Texas Tech is battling North Carolina Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders in Regional driver’s seat, top UNC 7-2
Texas Tech is battling UCLA Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders knock off UCLA 8-2 to advance to Super Regional

Latest News

Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman at The Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 20, 2014
Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman resigns
The primary threats will continue to be large hail, over 1 inch in size and winds near or above...
Another round of severe storms possible Monday evening
Texas Tech University’s Vietnam Center & Sam Johnson Vietnam Archives received a grant from the...
TTU Vietnam Center & Sam Johnson Vietnam Archives to become the world’s leading hub for research on Agent Orange.
Summer Extravaganza for Meals on Wheels at Community Christian Church this Saturday from 10...
Community Christian Church Summer Extravaganza to benefit Meals on Wheels