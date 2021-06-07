Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

The Texas Tech baseball team is a regional champion.

The team beat UCLA 8-2 last night to advance to the third straight super regional.

The Red Raider will host the winner of the Stanford-UC Irvine match-up next weekend.

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Guatemala on her first foreign trip.

Her mission is to deepen diplomatic ties with Guatemala and Mexico.

The Biden administration is also expected to announce measures to tackle smuggling and human trafficking today.

More than 10 million Texans are fully-vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Department of State Health Services estimates that is nearly 44% of people 12-and-older in Texas.

More than 13 million Texans have at least one shot of a vaccine.

USA gymnastics star and world champion, Simone Biles, took home a record seventh national championship.

Biles’ seven titles are the most by an American woman.

She won the all-around title Sunday in Fort Worth by 4.7 points.

At least 38 died after two trains collided in Pakistan earlier today.

Nearly 100 more have been hospitalized.

Authorities say a train came off its tracks, slid and hit another.

