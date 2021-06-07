Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Local Listings
Texas Tech baseball headed to super regional, Harris takes trip to Guatemala, Biles sets gymnastics record
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
On Daybreak Today,

The Texas Tech baseball team is a regional champion.

What will the weather be like today?

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Guatemala on her first foreign trip.

More than 10 million Texans are fully-vaccinated for COVID-19.

USA gymnastics star and world champion, Simone Biles, took home a record seventh national championship.

At least 38 died after two trains collided in Pakistan earlier today.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

