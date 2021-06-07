Extra Innings Team of the Week: New Deal Lions

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Lions are the Extra Innings Team of the Week, after punching their ticket to the State Tournament.

The Lions roared to a 10-2 game 3 Regional Final win over Anson to advance.

New Deal will meet Shiner 4 p.m. Wednesday in Round Rock in the 2A State Semifinals.

Head Coach Jason Ybarra joined Pete to talk about his team.

