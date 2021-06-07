Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rosie

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rosie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter for 12 days. She is an owner surrender and was kept outside, but could be taught to be an inside dog.

Staff say Rosie is good with kids, but not so much around other dogs. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Gina’s adoption fees for Monday, June 7, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gina.

