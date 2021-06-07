Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 a.m.

By Matt Ernst
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for Lubbock and much of the South Plains until 3 a.m. A watch means there is the potential for severe weather.

Storms moving out of New Mexico are entering an atmosphere with more available energy than when they were farther west. This means some storms will intensify, bringing the risk for strong wind and some hail, with the strongest storms capable of 70mph wind and 1.5″ hail.

With Texas Tech Baseball in the NCAA Regional, storms may get closer to Lubbock around 10:30 or 11 p.m. We’re watching new development northwest of Littlefield that may grow farther south as this line heads east.

Looking ahead to Monday, it’ll be hot again, high near 93. There is again a slight chance for late-day storms. With heat and humidity in place, some strong to severe storms are possible, though it is a low risk.

After that, it’ll be up near 100 Tuesday through Friday. Get ready for the heat.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are on the scene at the Heritage Apartments, 2902 3rd Place, where two people...
Police identify 2 young men found dead in Heritage Apartments pool
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in officer-involved crash at 19th St. and Quaker Ave.
Texas Tech is battling North Carolina Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders in Regional driver’s seat, top UNC 7-2
Texas Tech is battling UCLA Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Red Raiders knock off UCLA 8-2 to advance to Super Regional
KCBD Sunday morning weather 06/06/2021
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Olton, Hart, Earth, Dimmitt, Arney through 10:15 p.m.

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., June 7
South Plains Summer Sizzle
KCBD Sunday morning weather 06/06/2021
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Olton, Hart, Earth, Dimmitt, Arney through 10:15 p.m.
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, June 6
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, June 5
Lower chances for showers over the weekend