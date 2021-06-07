Lubbock included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for Lubbock and much of the South Plains until 3 a.m. A watch means there is the potential for severe weather.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Brownfield TX, Tahoka TX, O'Donnell TX until 12:15 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/xk1hDyPhoN — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 7, 2021

11 pm radar update: Storms continue to develop just behind an eastward moving outflow boundary. A storm has just begun to develop between Levelland and Smyer and is expected to impact Lubbock in about 45 minutes. #lubwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/w6edcs65TH — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 7, 2021

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Tulia TX, Hale Center TX until 12:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/N7J5x8Bsuz — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 7, 2021

Storms moving out of New Mexico are entering an atmosphere with more available energy than when they were farther west. This means some storms will intensify, bringing the risk for strong wind and some hail, with the strongest storms capable of 70mph wind and 1.5″ hail.

With Texas Tech Baseball in the NCAA Regional, storms may get closer to Lubbock around 10:30 or 11 p.m. We’re watching new development northwest of Littlefield that may grow farther south as this line heads east.

Looking ahead to Monday, it’ll be hot again, high near 93. There is again a slight chance for late-day storms. With heat and humidity in place, some strong to severe storms are possible, though it is a low risk.

After that, it’ll be up near 100 Tuesday through Friday. Get ready for the heat.

