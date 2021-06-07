Oscar Cerna sentenced to 45 years in prison for murder of Jacob Duffee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Oscar Diaz Cerna has taken a plea deal for the 2017 murder of Jacob Wayne Duffee.

Cerna pleaded guilty today and was sentenced to 45 years in prison, Cerna has to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Duffee went missing from Levelland on Sept. 29, 2017. His body was found hidden in the area of East 44th Street and Magnolia Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

41-year-old Oscar Pena Cerna provided a sworn statement to police, saying he received a call from his son, 23-year-old Oscar Diaz Cerna, asking if he could pick him up. When Oscar Pena Cerna went to pick up Diaz, he said his son told him he just killed his boss by shooting him in the face. The father told police his son asked him to help him get rid of the body that was in his bathtub.

The police report says the father saw the body in the bathtub, but the water was running, so he did not see the person’s face as it was covered up. He told police the person was dead. He said it was dark when he and his son placed the body in the bed of his truck and hid it in a water drainage hole just north of 50th Street and Magnolia Avenue.

He told police he disposed of the bed liner of his truck and helped his son get rid of the gun by throwing it in a lake. The Lubbock Fire Rescue Dive Team recovered what they believe to be the murder weapon as they searched Canyon Lakes in Buddy Holly Park on Wednesday morning, Nov. 1, 2017.

Lubbock County Medical Examiner Dr. Sridhar Natarajan confirms that Duffee was identified by fingerprints. His body was found in an advanced state of decomposition. He had suffered head trauma with gunshot wounding.

The police report says blood was found on numerous walls of Oscar Diaz Cerna’s apartment.

Oscar P. Cerna is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of tampering with a corpse.

Oscar Cerna pleaded guilty today at 11 a.m.

