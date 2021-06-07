Local Listings
Sister reacts to sentencing of brother’s murderer: ‘justice will be served, with God on your side’

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The victim’s family reacted to Monday’s guilty plea and sentencing for the 2017 murder of Jacob Duffee.

He was first reported missing in late September. His body was found a month later hidden in a water drainage ditch near 50th street and Magnolia Ave.

41-year-old Oscar Cerna was convicted of shooting Jacob in the face and hiding the body. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison and will be eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.

Jacob’s sister- Elizabeth Duffee said she is satisfied but shocked by today’s decision.

“It’s kind of like the end of the story, you know, like, we finally getting justice for my brother, and, you know, this is what he deserves. This is what Oscar deserves, you know, I, I feel bad for Oscars family, because they also are losing a loved one as well, you know, to the system,” Duffee said.

Police say Oscar’s father- Oscar senior- helped hide the body. He was charged with tampering with the corpse and is currently awaiting trial.

