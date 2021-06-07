South Plains Summer Sizzle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first triple-digit temperatures of the year are just days away. Before they arrive, however, there is still the chance of a temperature-damping rain shower. There is a slight chance of severe weather with the showers.

Rain totals are included at the end of this post.

Heating up this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 80s in the northeastern viewing area to the upper 90s in the southwestern. The day otherwise will be partly cloudy with a light breeze.

NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. For even a moment. In today’s heat the interior of a parked vehicle can become dangerously hot in minutes.

NEVER leave anyone in a parked vehicle without air conditioning.

NEVER leave a pet in a vehicle.

Storm Outlook

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop late this afternoon over the far western viewing area. In the vicinity of the New Mexico state line. The activity is likely to increase in coverage and strength as it moves eastward through the evening.

Based on current data, storms that form are likely in the central viewing area - including Lubbock and Plainview - between approximately 8 and 9 PM. Watch for updates and be weather aware.

The main severe weather threat will be strong wind gusts. Some storms may produce localized downpours.

Summer Sizzle

The last 100-Degree-Day in Lubbock was eight-and-a-half months ago. The high was 100° on September 26 (2020). This week will bring the first triple-digits of the season.

A 100-Degree-Day (or 100°-Day) is any day the temperature, for however briefly, reaches at least 100 degrees. In practice, because of rounding, the actual threshold temperature is 99.5°.

Some spots in the viewing area likely will record triple-digits tomorrow, Tuesday. My current forecast high for Lubbock is 98°. Widespread triple-digits are expected Wednesday and Thursday. My current forecast high for Lubbock for Wednesday is 103° and for Thursday 104°.

The first 100°-day in Lubbock last year (2020) was May 1.

Lubbock Climatology

92° was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday. That’s two degrees above the average for the date. The June 6 record high is 107° (set in 1990).

67° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s June 7 average low is 64° and the high 91°. The record low for the date is 45° (set in 1915) and the record high 103° (set in 1994).

A trace of rain was recorded overnight at the Lubbock Airport. The total for June so far is 1.00″. That’s 0.41″ above average through June 6. The year-to-date total is 10.61″, which is 3.60″ above average through June 6.

Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.

Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:56 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:37 AM CDT.

Rainfall Totals

Rain totals (in inches) from in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CST (via the National Weather Service Lubbock and the TTU West Texas Mesonet):

1.91 Roaring Springs

0.89 Guthrie

0.76 Hackberry

0.75 Paducah

0.64 Northfield

0.55 Memphis

0.53 Fluvanna

0.46 Floydada

0.45 McAdoo

0.43 O’Donnell

0.33 Aspermont

0.31 Aiken

0.22 Plainview

0.18 South Plains 3ENE

0.16 Tulia

0.13 Turkey

0.12 Olton

0.11 Brownfield

0.09 Amherst

0.09 Dimmitt

0.10 Welch

0.07 Silverton

0.04 Spur

0.03 Caprock Canyons

0.02 Abernathy

0.02 Jayton

0.02 Ralls

0.02 Seagraves

0.02 White River Lake

0.01 Graham

0.01 Lamesa

0.01 Smyer

0.01 Snyder

