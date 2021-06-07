Local Listings
Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman resigns

Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman at The Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 20, 2014
Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman at The Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 20, 2014
By Cassandra Pollock
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
By Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune

June 7, 2021

Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman resigns" was first published by The Texas Tribune

Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman is resigning from her post effective Friday.

She informed Gov. Greg Abbott of the decision in a letter sent Monday. The news was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

“With utmost gratitude for the opportunity and gift of public service, I write to inform you that I am resigning from my office,” Guzman wrote in her letter to Abbott, a copy of which was obtained by The Texas Tribune. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to answer this high calling.”

Guzman, a Republican, was appointed to the post in 2009 by then-Gov. Rick Perry as the first Hispanic female on the court. She ran for a full six-year term the next year before winning reelection in 2016. Her second term would have ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Before Perry appointed her to the high court, Guzman served on the Houston-based Fourteenth Court of Appeals and the 309th District Court in Harris County.

“In all of these forums, the people of Texas have entrusted me with the solemn duties of judicial office, chief among them to uphold our state and federal constitutions,” Guzman wrote.

In her letter to Abbott, Guzman did not state a reason for her resignation, fueling speculation that she may have aspirations to run for another office during the 2022 election cycle.

Her resignation will create a vacancy on the state’s highest civil court, which Abbott will be able to fill with an appointment. The court is currently occupied by all Republicans.

