Red Raiders knock off UCLA 8-2 to advance to Super Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raider bats were hot, getting 11 hits as they eliminated UCLA 8-2 to win the Lubbock Regional Sunday night.

Texas Tech ended up beating all three teams in the Lubbock Regional: Army, North Carolina and UCLA.

Tied 1-1 in the third, the Red Raiders plated three runs including a two run double from Cole Stillwell to lead 4-1.

Red Raider Easton Murrell’s RBI Single put the Red Raiders up 5-2 in the 5th.

Nate Rombach followed that up with an RBI triple to stretch the lead to 6-2.

Kurt Wilson made it a 3-spot in the 5th with an RBI single and a 7-2 Tech advantage.

Mason Montgomery pitched five innings allowing two runs and two hits with 8 strikeouts.

The Red Raiders now host the Best of 3 Super Regional next weekend against the Stanford Regional winner. That will be either the host Cardinal or UC Irvine. Stanford is in the drivers seat.

Either way, the Red Raiders stay home for a chance to go to Omaha.

